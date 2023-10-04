Blizzard really said 'ima fix horses' in Diablo 4 season 2

Just when you thought horses couldn't be fixed, Blizzard went and did it. Here comes the equine evolution we've all been waiting for: in Diablo 4 season 2, horses are finally easier to use and faster than ever before.

Starting October 17, when the Season of Blood starts, you will be riding on the sequel to horses (horses 2) in Diablo 4. They are smarter, faster, and stronger than the previous iteration.

Random rocks and objects in the environment will no longer impede your horse in Diablo 4, and you can break right through barriers when you use the Spur skill. Their base speed is 14% faster, the speed boost from Spur lasts 50% longer, and you don't have to drag your mouse cursor to the edge of your screen to reach max speed—it's now relative to where your mouse started when you activate it.

"[Spur uptime] is close to 100%," game director Joe Shely said on a developer update stream today, confirming that the horses truly have evolved.

Much like the absurd number of dead horses you pass by in Diablo 4 (nobody is talking about this), the cooldown for dismounting has been cut in half, and the time you have to wait before you can activate your unique class dismount ability has also been halved. Horses might officially be stronger than Sorcerers after this.

In season 2, you won't catch me walking around anymore. I will not touch grass even once. I'll be on my horse, barrelling through demons and barriers like it's nothing, basking in the hellish vistas of Sanctuary like we were meant to.

The Season of Blood is truly the Season of Horse.