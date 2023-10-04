Blizzard really said 'ima fix horses' in Diablo 4 season 2

By Tyler Colp
published

Horses just got buffed harder than Sorcerers.

A horse in Diablo 4.
(Image credit: Blizzard)
Survive Sanctuary with these Diablo 4 guides

Diablo 4's Lilith

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Activision Blizzard)

Diablo 4 guide: Everything you need
Diablo 4 mount: Race across the map
Diablo 4 waypoints: How to fast travel
Diablo 4 level unlocks: New vendors

Just when you thought horses couldn't be fixed, Blizzard went and did it. Here comes the equine evolution we've all been waiting for: in Diablo 4 season 2, horses are finally easier to use and faster than ever before.

Starting October 17, when the Season of Blood starts, you will be riding on the sequel to horses (horses 2) in Diablo 4. They are smarter, faster, and stronger than the previous iteration.

Random rocks and objects in the environment will no longer impede your horse in Diablo 4, and you can break right through barriers when you use the Spur skill. Their base speed is 14% faster, the speed boost from Spur lasts 50% longer, and you don't have to drag your mouse cursor to the edge of your screen to reach max speed—it's now relative to where your mouse started when you activate it.

"[Spur uptime] is close to 100%," game director Joe Shely said on a developer update stream today, confirming that the horses truly have evolved.

Diablo 4 horses, evolved"

Much like the absurd number of dead horses you pass by in Diablo 4 (nobody is talking about this), the cooldown for dismounting has been cut in half, and the time you have to wait before you can activate your unique class dismount ability has also been halved. Horses might officially be stronger than Sorcerers after this.

In season 2, you won't catch me walking around anymore. I will not touch grass even once. I'll be on my horse, barrelling through demons and barriers like it's nothing, basking in the hellish vistas of Sanctuary like we were meant to.

The Season of Blood is truly the Season of Horse.

Tyler Colp
Associate Editor

Tyler has covered games, games culture, and hardware for over a decade before joining PC Gamer as Associate Editor. He's done in-depth reporting on communities and games as well as criticism for sites like Polygon, Wired, and Waypoint. He's interested in the weird and the fascinating when it comes to games, spending time probing for stories and talking to the people involved. Tyler loves sinking into games like Final Fantasy 14, Overwatch, and Dark Souls to see what makes them tick and pluck out the parts worth talking about. His goal is to talk about games the way they are: broken, beautiful, and bizarre.

See comments