Blizzard just doubled the drop rate of Diablo 4's rarest loot, so now's your chance to grab those Uber Uniques

Diablo 4's newest season has been its most generous yet and Blizzard just dropped a hotfix that makes it even better. The action RPG's hardest endgame boss, Echo of Duriel, will now drop the game's most powerful items, Uber Uniques, at twice the usual rate until the season ends on January 8.

As long as you can gather the required materials to summon Duriel and defeat him, you'll have a higher chance at getting build-defining items like the coveted Harlequin's Crest (AKA "Shako"). Blizzard has never said what the original rate for Uber Uniques was, but players estimate they dropped around 2% of the time.

Everyone playing Diablo 4 wants an Uber Unique because they offer bonuses you can't get on other gear, like a necklace that turns your mana into health for pseudo-immortality. They're so popular that an entire economy has cropped up around the materials you need to summon Duriel. Players buy and sell these items (for gold and real money) on Discord and websites like Diablo Trade, and then look for groups to share the loot drops.

I've seen poor Duriel die over 100 times since I started getting into farming Uber Uniques. PC Gamer's Sean Martin, Tim Clark, and I are all proud owners of one of these ultra rare items. Now it's time to collect them and bring them back to the Eternal Realm once the season is over.

Today's hotfix also includes a major change to a season-exclusive Vampiric Power that conflicted with a popular Unique pair of pants, Tibault's Will. Players figured out early on that upgrading Metamorphosis caused you to enter an invulnerable Unstoppable state for four seconds. Leaving it at level one, however, causes you to become Unstoppable for only two seconds, which allows the resource generation bonus from Tibault's Will to trigger more frequently. Blizzard has now made Metamorphosis's Unstoppable length a static 2.5 seconds to save anyone who upgraded it from not being able to benefit from one of the most universally strong items in the game.