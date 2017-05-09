Blizzard 'integrates' MLG to form new esports division dedicated exclusively to Overwatch

Blizzard said in November 2016 that it planned to launch an Overwatch League this year, with the aim of building it into the "world's premier esports league." Today it took a big step toward making that happen with the announcement of a new, dedicated division "that will handle management, operation, sales, and distribution for Overwatch esports programs, including the Overwatch League and Overwatch World Cup."

As part of that initiative, Major League Gaming, which Activision acquired in 2015 for $46 million, will be fully integrated into Blizzard, although it will continue to operate under the MLG name. "It will also operate the MLG-branded media network, which will broadcast both Blizzard and Activision esports content as well as other premium gaming programming," Blizzard said. "In addition, the associated teams and technologies will serve as the operational foundation, partnership hub, and media-production network for the Overwatch League as well as Activision’s Call of Duty World League."

Aside from the vague commitment to broadcasting "other premium gaming programming," Blizzard didn't comment on how the "full integration" of MLG might impact its support for other, non-Activision games. But it's clear that Blizzard sees Overwatch as the next big thing, head and shoulders above the rest: Blizzard's existing esports division will continue to "directly manage and operate" all other games, including Heroes of the Storm, Hearthstone, StarCraft, and World of Warcraft, although it will take advantage of MLG's "capabilities for media production, sales, and distribution" to support them.