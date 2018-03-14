Blizzard has to hire this guy as the next Hearthstone caster

Entries closed yesterday on Hearthstone's 2018 'So you think you can cast?' competition, which as the name suggests is a search for fresh talent that can talk for multiple hours about high-level play in a children's card game. Don't worry if you missed the chance to enter, you wouldn't have won anyway. That's because the clear winner has to be Doug 'Gloudas' Wrenden. With Blizzard now busy evaluating the submitted videos, game director Ben Brode was one of many to retweet Wrenden's entry, and rightly so because it's banging.

Wrenden, who by day works for esports org Tempo Storm and was previously a producer on the brilliant Hearthstone Trinity Series , skewers the glorious madness of casting bigtime wizard poker from the first second to the last, but always feels like it's coming from a place of love. Things get pretty weird in the middle too. The fact Brode has shared the video probably means Wrenden is already out of the running, as does the competition small print which explains Blizzard is only looking casting duos, and the fact that I'm pretty sure Wrenden is happy with his existing career and only made his video for the memes. But forget all that, I still hope they give him a go at an actual tournament. Wrenden or riot!