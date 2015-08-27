Popular

Blizzard has nice dogs

The dog pictured above belongs to someone from Blizzard – they of Hearthstone, Diablo and StarCraft fame. I wouldn't normally post dog photos on PC Gamer under the 'news' tag, but here I am, doing it anyway.

Why? Because there's a whole Packdog page dedicated to dogs belonging to Blizzard Entertainment employees. Also, it was national dog day yesterday. If you're anything like me, national dog day is today and tomorrow, too. It's national dog day every day, in whichever nation you reside.

Go and check it out. There are Border Collies, Boston Terriers, German Shepherds and even 'Marvelous Mystery Mutts'. Next time you 'Unleash the Hounds' in Hearthstone, know that the card is borne of a deep appreciation for all things canine.

