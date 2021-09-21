Blizzard Entertainment chief legal officer resigns

The chief legal officer at Blizzard Entertainment departed the company on Friday. Claire Hart filled that role for three years, but announced her resignation on LinkedIn today.

"After more than three years at Blizzard Entertainment, I have decided to move on to my next adventure. Friday was my last day," Hart wrote . "The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses.

"I'll be taking a short break before making my next move. Stay tuned!"

While Hart's departure comes amid a highly publicized harassment lawsuit at Activision Blizzard, Hart doesn't mention that in relation to her resignation. We've reached out to Hart for comment, and will update if we hear back.