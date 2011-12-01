Blacklight: Retribution beta key giveaway with PC Gamer weapon tag (US ONLY)

We don't know about you, but we're getting a little tired of constantly having to "stay frosty" and yell "frag out." If you've had your fun with the MW3s and BF3s, why not try something even more moderner and without a $60 entry fee? Thanks to Zombie Studios and Perfect World Entertainment, an answer has arrived...

Not only will you be able to hop into the futuristic, mech-infused Blacklight: Retribution early, you'll also get an exclusive PC Gamer in-game weapon tag that's yours to keep. To receive your key, you'll need to be logged into a GamesRadar account - you can sign up for one here if you don't already have one. After that, just head here to grab your beta key now (access is limited!). Also note that codes for this beta program are currently limited to North American audiences.