Black Ops 2 gets free Steam weekend, double XP throughout

Clearly Activision have been made aware of a small pocket of the population that are yet to have a Strong Opinion on their unstoppable FPS franchise. In which case, there's only one thing for it: deploy a free Steam weekend in the hope of tempting the last remaining vestiges of Call of Duty innocents to invite Black Ops 2 through their bandwidth.

It's good news for veterans, too: this influx of new recruits handily coincides with a Double XP weekend, which will be running from now until Monday.

For any trial players who manage to avoid the XP-hungry knives and bullets of the CoD hardcore long enough to glean some enjoyment from the game, there's also a 33%-off sale to take advantage of, bringing the game down to a still rather-pricey £26.79.

To participate in the free weekend, head here and follow the installation link. To participate in the Double XP weekend, head into the game and just start doing stuff.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
