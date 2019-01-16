Black Desert Online's 50-player battle royale mode starts today

Black Desert Online is a sandbox MMO with a very detailed character creator and surprisingly brilliant trade system. As of today, it is also the latest victim of the ‘everything must have a battle royale mode’ craze. The new Shadow Arena mode is still in development, but you can try out an early access version in-game today. Check out the trailer above.

50 players will be flung into an arena where they have to gather supplies and survive until they’re the last person standing. Each player begins as a spirit, but then they can possess one of the MMO’s classes. For now, the Warrior, Sorceress, Berserker, Tamer, Valkyrie, Wizard, Witch, Dark Knight and Mystic are available.

Every player, including trial members, will get to take it for a spin, though there’s limited capacity and it won’t be running all the time. Expect schedule announcements over Twitter and the official site.

I need more than just a wee break from battle royales, so this isn’t very tempting, but now I’m remembering what a great time I had setting up my booze business when I last played, and how I have employees relying on me. I really should pay them a visit.