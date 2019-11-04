BioWare hints at imminent Dragon Age 4 activity

(Image credit: BioWare)

Dragon Age 4 news may come early next month, if a vague (but very suggestive) tweet from BioWare is any indication.

Today marks the series' decade anniversary, and so BioWare gave the tiniest hint of what they're planning next, tweeting "See you on 12/4 for Dragon 4ge Day!" Oh, whatever could it mean? Dragon 4ge Day is an unofficial fan celebration taking place on December 4, just like Mass Effect fans have N7 Day on November 7. It sure would be the perfect time to give out some info about the next Dragon Age game.

Here's the tweet:

Today marks 10 years of Dragon Age! This year we’re excited to join the community’s party on December 4th and celebrate a decade together in the world we all love. See you on 12/4 for Dragon 4ge Day!November 3, 2019

Dragon Age 4 was confirmed to be in development at the Game Awards 2018, though it's probably still a long way off: EA confirmed during its earnings call last week that the game likely won't release for another two years.

In August, the game's led producer Fernando Melo left the company.