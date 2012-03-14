Bioshock Infinite's Handyman has manly hands

Perhaps there's a rule at Irrational that an employee must bong a gong ominously whenever Ken Levine is speaking. It lends him an air of gravitas as he discusses the latest twisted, tragic villain the team have added to Colombia. We thought it couldn't get any more twisted and tragic than evil robot George Washington with a gatling gun , but we were wrong. We didn't bet on there being a man with GIANT HANDS.

The Handyman is surprisingly lithe for a man weighed down by those massive paws. He can leap huge gaps. He can throw enemies. He can charge great distances. He's probably pretty good at opening jam jars, too. We'll get to take him out when Bioshock Infinite is released in October.