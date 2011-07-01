Bioshock Infinite trailer teases first two minutes of E3 demo, full video out next week

[bcvideo id="1033083940001"]

Irrational have released the first two minutes of the Bioshock Infinite E3 behind closed doors demonstration. It's a teaser for the reveal of the full fifteen minute video, which will premiere on Spike TV next Thursday. Until then, we'll have to make do with the video above, which gives us a taste of the banter we can look forward to between Booker and Elizabeth, and a closer look at the level of detail in Columbia's brightly coloured environments. Read Graham's Bioshock Infinite E3 impressions for an idea of what to expect from next week's video. the game's due out in 2012, which now seems so far away it hurts a little bit.