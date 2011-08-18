Bioshock Infinite screenshots show sad Elizabeth, Revenge of the Jedi

Why is Elizabeth crying? Will we be able to go into that cinema and watch Revenge of the Jedi? These are the two questions raised by the four new Bioshock Infinite screenshots that just dropped in from Gamescom. The answer to the first question is "because she's being kidnapped by an enormous bird-freak," we know that from the incredible E3 trailer , the answer to the second question is sadly "probably not," but we can dream. See the new screens below. Click to make them huge.