BioShock Collection updates are live on Steam

The promised patches for BioShock: The Collection, which 2K said a few weeks ago would address the game's most egregious shortcomings and introduce support for 21:9 resolutions, are now live on Steam.
First, the BioShock 1 changes:
- Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu
- 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions
- Resolved several graphical issues on NVidia hardware
- New Graphics options available for lower-end machines
- Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed
- Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution
- Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
- Settings will no longer automatically reset on improperly shutting down BioShock
- Speaker Mode should now be selectable from the Audio Options Menu
- Fixed an initialization bug with Audio System
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
And then BioShock 2 (which, apart from a few details, got basically the same treatment):
- Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu
- 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions
- Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed
- Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution
- Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
- DirectX 11 Performance improvements
- Fixed several graphical issues with Occlusion Culling
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Not everybody is entirely satisfied with the result of the update, going by the follow-up comments on Steam, but 2K appear to consider the matter closed: Gamers who are still encountering problems are encouraged to "reach out to let 2K Support know."