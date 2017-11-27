Bike of the Wild is like Zelda but you're a bicycle

Maybe Bike of the Wild having a similar name to Breath of the Wild is a coincidence? That's a reasonable thing to think. Here is the description from its Steam page: "The evil Lord Gearon has kidnapped the Princess Steelda, can our Hero Klink complete the Bike-Force and save Hillrule? Find out in... Bike of the Wild!"

Perhaps not a coincidence then.

Bike of the Wild is an open-world exploration game in which you pedal around as a riderless bicycle in search of 18 Polaroid photos, each of which unlocks a new color for the bike and also a lost memory. Finding all the memories will apparently give you the game's story, although how it explains this sentient bike riding up giant grapes is anyone's guess.

Bike of the Wild is available now on Steam.