Bethesda fixed a Fallout 76 event glitch, but players want it un-fixed

As I mentioned in today's Fallout 76 patch news, a glitch for the public event called Feed The People was fixed by Bethesda this week. Prior to today, upon completing the event, every player on the server was rewarded with a can of stew. This glitch actually made a certain amount of sense based on the name of the event, and most of us assumed it was just a cool little reward for anyone on the server when the event was completed by other players.

We learned today this was actually a bug: only players participating in the quest should have received the stew-based reward, not the entire server. Bethesda fixed that glitch with today's patch. And Fallout 76 players want it un-fixed.

No one seems outraged over this bug fix, by the way. The reaction I've seen in several subreddit threads is mostly due to amusement that the glitch was so sensible that it just felt like a real, planned feature, not a mistake. Why not leave it as-is? There's also something nice about knowing someone else in the game might get a tasty little reward from your efforts, especially in a game that (in my opinion) is missing a real communal feel due to the lack of a player hub and global text chat.

And frankly, I think we should all get that can of stew as recompense for hearing those damn event klaxons go off anytime we wander past certain locations on the map. They're irritating, at least if you have no plans to participate in the event. I unfortunately built my base right on the border of an event and every time I jump into the game and appear at my base, that grating event announcement greets me. I'm so annoyed by it I've decided I will never help that damn Mayor of Grafton. He can rot in hell.