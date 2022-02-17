The best Welgun loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone Welgun isn't your typical SMG. Instead, it's a bit of an AR/SMG hybrid. With the option to deck it out in multiple ways, you can really make the Welgun your own.

The best Welgun Warzone loadout depends on your mood. Do you want a hip-fire monster, allowing you to sprint around like a headless chicken spraying baddies with bullets? How about a longer-ranged Welgun that functions a bit more like a sniper-support weapon with assault rifle tendencies? Either way, I have you covered.

The best hip-fire Welgun Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 300mm Wilkie Custom

300mm Wilkie Custom Optic: Monocular Reflector

Monocular Reflector Stock: SA 43 Folding

SA 43 Folding Underbarrel: m1915 Steady

m1915 Steady Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mags

9mm 64 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Secondary

Perks

EOD

Overkill / Restock

Combat Scout

Throwables

Semtex

Stun Grenade

The main attachments to aid hip-fire are the SA 43 Folding stock, the 300mm Wilkie Custom barrel, and the m1915 Steady underbarrel. The Fabric Grip helps, too. All in all, you'll have a gun with a ludicrously tight hip-fire spread, helping you destroy your enemies without bothering to even aim properly.

You want to be fast-moving when running a hip-fire build, too, though, so a few of the attachments here should be able to help with that. The folding stock is one which boosts your sprint to fire speed, and along with the Acrobatic and Quick perks, you'll be absolutely flying.

Of course, with your spray-and-pray playstyle, you'll want to beef up your ammunition capacity, so grab the 9mm 64 Round Mags to boost that mag size. You don't want to be zooming around a corner only to be stopped in your tracks by an empty chamber.

When it comes to the rest of this Warzone Welgun loadout, I've gone for something a bit classic. It's a close-range hip-fire-oriented SMG, so why not go for something nice and accurate? The KG M40 fits the bill nicely, with its hefty range allowing you to take out baddies from miles away, and if you stack up attachments you'll find the recoil pattern is easy to deal with.

Perk-wise, the most important one here is Combat Scout. Especially when you're using the Welgun as a hip-fire machine, keep track of enemies as they try to escape and hide behind cover. Combat Scout is an amazing perk for this, as it helps you spot enemies through walls when they're dodging and weaving past your close-range spray.

Another nice option is Restock as a secondary park, if you already have a long-range weapon from which to engage enemies further off. It means you can get into engagements and battles much more frequently, breaching buildings around Caldera and flushing out squads before they have a chance to react.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

The best mid-range Welgun Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

320mm SA Shrouded Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: SA 43M Pack

SA 43M Pack Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .9mm 64 Round Mags

.9mm 64 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

Fancy something a bit more versatile? This Welgun loadout is nice and powerful, and takes advantage of the gun's natural tendency to work well at medium ranges. With the M1929 Silencer, along with the 320mm SA Shrouded, you'll have a weapon that feels more like a sniper-support assault rifle than your standard SMG. It's a completely different gun to the loadout above.

Along with these attachments, there's the G16 2.5x optic for target acquisition at longer ranges and the M1941 Hand Stop to further increase your accuracy.

Along with the Kar98k, you'll have everything you need to start sniping baddies and finishing them off with a few shots peppered to the face. Of course, it's more than viable to use the Welgun as your main primary, since with this loadout it's more than capable of holding its own at close quarters, but my preference is to use it with a one-shot killing sniper.

Another change I've made is adding Amped to the build: switching weapons fast is a massive help when you're using it to finish off a sniped enemy.