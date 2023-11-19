Behold, the world's first combine harvester combat racing game

Finally, we have arrived: There is now an arcade-style combat racing game about combine harvesters mowing down waves of golden grain. This vital work is called Furious Farm: Total Reap-Out, and it's an absolute grainbath, a vegetal slaughter, wherein eight farmers go to town upon not just a field of crops, but each other, to win the Grain Prix grand title.

"Battle 7 other farmers to see who can reap the biggest portion of the field in this crazy combine-harvester karting game. Set fire to the fields, fling tires around, steal grain from the others, manipulate grain stock value... All moves are fair game on Furious Farm," says developer Punkcake Delicieux.

In short, it's Rock N Roll Racing but top down and about combine harvesters.

Each of the eight farmers has their own combine, stats, and special abilities. After every round of the Grain Prix the two lowest-ranked farmers are eliminated, while the others can upgrade their harvesters with new tweaks and stats in order to stay competitive into further rounds.

You can also play split-screen multiplayer with up to four players.

If you recognize developer Punkcake Delicieux's name, well, that's because they previously brought us delightful roguelike Shotgun King. That's the one where it's chess except you only have one piece, and it's your king, and also your king has a shotgun and it's a roguelike where you get upgrades. Okay, so it's not really chess. Whatever. You're not my real dad.

You can find Furious Farm: Total Reap-Out on itch.io and on Steam for $6.

You can watch about 40 minutes of gameplay embedded below or on the itch.io YouTube.