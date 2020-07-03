Become the last Juggernaut standing in Warzone's new mode

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Juggernaut Royale mode is not taking a leaf out of Fortnite's book with a comic crossover, but just like Professor X's dickhead brother, you'll be able to take more of a beating and dish out more damage by donning some fancy armour.

The time-limited mode drops you in an otherwise normal Trios match with one twist: Juggernaut armour will drop early on, and everyone in the game will be able to see its location. Whoever manages to survive the initial slaughter gets to don the suit and become a beast—but one who can still be taken out.

Once the first Juggernaut is dead, another suit will drop, with the cycle of violence continuing until only one person left standing. It's probably going to be the last person who got their hands on the armour, but I'm sure there will be players up to the challenge of winning it without fighting over the drop.

If stomping around Verdansk while dressed up as a fortress sounds like a laugh, you'll only have a few days to make the most of it. Juggernaut Royal Trios will only be sticking around until Tuesday, July 7.

Warzone also got a big update a few days ago, adding 200-player matches and some sniper rifle changes.