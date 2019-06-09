Battletoads are back, along with those damn hoverbikes

Can I hear a ribbit? The first full trailer for the Battletoads revival premiered at today's Microsoft E3 conference, showing off Rash, Zitz, and Pimple beating on bad guys, solving puzzles, and dodging obstacles in a 3D hoverbike stage. Yes, prepare to experience that fresh hell all over again.

The series' traditional crazy body-morphing animations are prominently featured, now in a new hand-drawn style. The game promises three player couch co-op, beat 'em up action, racing, and other challenges. To be determined if the hoverbikes make us want to cry.