Battletech, the turn-based tactical game of mech combat, is free for the weekend

The giant fighting robots game Battletech is really good: It pulled 85/100 in our 2018 review, and it's come a long way since then through numerous updates and the first of three planned expansions. And if that's not enough to convince you to give it a shot, maybe this will: It's free on Steam until Monday.

That's enough time to get pretty deep into the campaign if you push, although if you play like I do you'll probably sink most of it hopping around the Aurigan Reach, taking random jobs from anyone willing to pay. Which is actually a great way to get into the game, because it enables you to improve your relations with various factions, upgrade your lance, train your pilots, and do the whole "running a merc company" thing without the complications of someone else's problems.

It is worth diving into the campaign too, though, because you'll pick up some pretty sweet kit fairly quickly that really has a positive impact on the game. (No spoilers, but let's just say that in this grim dark future there is more than just war: There is also low-g skinny-dipping.)

If you enjoy your time with Battletech, this is also a good time to pick up the full version, because it's on sale on Steam for $24/£21/€24 until February 25.