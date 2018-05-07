Battletech, Cuphead, PC Building Sim going cheap on Fanatical

Not only is it a bank holiday here in the UK today, it's sunny up and down the country. And what better way to celebrate our brief window of summertime, wherever you are in the world, than by staying indoors and indulging in discounted videogames? Fanatical's May Madness sale is underway, and brings with it a selection of daily deals from now through May 20, 2018.

As noted in the headline above, today's special offers include Harebrained Schemes' mech brawler Battletech, which is on sale for £29.74/your regional equivalent with a 15 percent discount. Studio MDHR's brilliantly animated and uber-challenging boss fighter Cuphead, on the other hand, comes in at £12.74 with 15 percent off. And the Irregular Corporation's PC building sim—the aptly-named PC Building Simulator—costs £13.49, ten percent less is recommended retail value.

Elsewhere, Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition has a whopping 80 percent discount and will set you back £4.79—while Fanatical's daily Star Deal sees the Tropico 5 Complete Collection on sale for £3.39, with 89 percent off its RRP.

Add voucher code MAY10 when checking out to receive a further ten percent off everything mentioned above, bar the Star Deal.

Check out Fanatical's May Madness sale in full over here.