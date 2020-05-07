Battlefront 2, The Sims 4 and Titanfall 2 are all 70% off in the Origin sale

EA has launched another Origin sale. You'll find some hefty deals on most EA games, including Battlefield 5, The Sims 4 and, er, Anthem, as well as a selection of third-party games, including Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Far Cry 5. The sale is on from now until May 14.

Highlights of the sale include the best Star Wars game we've had in years, Star Wars Battlefront 2. The Battlefront 2 is on sale for just $11/£9. Or you can pick up 2004's Battlefront Classic for $5/£4.

The Sims 4 and all its expansions are also on sale. The base game is currently $11/£9, which is 75% off its normal price. Some of the Sims 4 best expansions are also on sale with City Living, Island Living, Get Famous, and Cats and Dogs all available for 50% off.

Titanfall 2, which we scored 91 in our review, is on sale for 80% off, selling for $6/£5. In our write up, Chris wrote: "I would not be surprised if we look back on Titanfall 2 as one of the best shooters of its time."

Other games that are 70% off or more include Dragon Age Inquisition for $6/£5, Battlefield 5 for $14/£11), Far Cry 5 for $16/£13, and Watch Dogs 2 for $19/£15.