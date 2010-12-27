Battlefield: Bad Company 2 tutorial video is essential viewing for new recruits

Thanks to the Steam sales, a flood of new players have been diving into the hectic warzones of DICE's superb military multiplayer shooter, Battlefield: Bad Company 2. If you're new to the game, it's well worth checking out Pixel Enemy's excellent tutorial video, running through some of the important ways Bad Company 2 differs from other military shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops. For many useful tips and some straightforward, no-nonsense advice, check out the video embedded below.

The tutorial contains many pearls of wisdom, from encouraging players to tag every enemy they see, to the essential technique of kit switching on the fly. You'll save yourself a lot of frustration, and be a better player for having a quick look at the video below. Once you've mastered the basics, move up another level with our guide to being a smarter soldier in Battlefield: Bad Company 2 .

[via Pixel Enemy ]