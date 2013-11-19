Battlefield 4: Second Assault video runs through new maps, weapons and features

This is actually a screenshot of Battlefield 3. Don't tell anyone.

The most notable thing about this video for Battlefield 4's Second Assault DLC is just how good DICE are at saying "Levolution" without openly weeping. That must have taken some serious media training. Either side of that moment, you get to hear BF4 executive producer Patrick Bach explaining what the expansion will add, including its four "fan-favourite" maps, new vehicles and weapons, and a new Capture the Flag mode.

Here's that information expressed in a list:



"4 fan-favorite maps redesigned with the power of Frostbite 3, including Operation Metro 2014, Caspian Border 2014, Gulf of Oman 2014 and Operation Firestorm 2014

"5 weapons re-mastered for Battlefield 4

"Dune Buggy (DPV) vehicle makes its return to the Battlefield

"Capture the Flag game mode

"10 new assignments with their own unlocks"

Second Assault currently has no PC release date. It will launch as a timed exclusive for the Xblock One on the 22nd November.