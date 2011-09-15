Popular

Battlefield 3 video emerges from Tokyo Game Show

By

The Operation Guillotine single player mission is playable at this year's Tokyo Game Show. Gametrailers managed to sneak in and film the top left third of the level. It's a little blurry, and occasionally mostly elbow, but you still get a sense of how good the night time city is looking. Part one of the Battlefield Operation Guillotine trailer was released last Friday, and part two is out tomorrow. Until then, check out part two of the TGS footage, embedded below.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments