Popular

Battlefield 3 trailer shows 64-player Caspian Border map, is incredible

By

[VAMS id="2eek43bI01TiI"]

This is the Battlefield 3 multiplayer trailer that was just shown at the EA Gamescom press conference. It shows a war raging across the Caspian Border, a new 64 player map featuring armoured vehicles, tanks, jets, explosions and WAR. Oh my.

The footage is running on a PC. We don't just know that because of how it looks. Console versions of Battlefield 3's multiplayer maps won't be able to support 64 players . If you know anyone who's planning to pick up Battlefield 3 on a console box, kindly show them the two minutes above. It's all the proof you need that Battlefield 3 must be played on PC. Read on for some quick frame by frame impressions.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments