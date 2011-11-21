Battlefield 3 patch to improve stability and balance weapons this week

A "significant Battlefield 3 client update" is imminent according to a post on the Battlefield blog . The update will add "improved polish, stability, weapons balancing, squad control functionality, user interface enhancements, and several feature enhancements that address feedback the community has provided to date."

One of those feature enhancements will likely be the much requested tactical light nerf . DICE also say "we're removing the so called "negative mouse acceleration" and promise to continue handing out bans to cheaters. They say the patch will hit later this week.

It'll be interesting to see which weapons get balanced. Mortars are absolute hell on infantry maps like Seine, and it feels as though RPGs are still a little too effective against infantry. The narrow corridors of Bazaar are like a traffic jam for rockets. What would you like to see changed in Battlefield 3?