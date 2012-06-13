Battlefield 3 double XP weekend incoming

Feeling hungry, a little hollow, perhaps? Like you maybe haven't levelled up enough lately? Gorge yourself on sweet experience points this weekend in Battlefield 3. For the duration of the weekend, the score total you get at the end of a contest will be DOUBLED. The experience boost will apply to games on every map, including Back to Karkand and Close Quarters levels. The megaboost will start on Saturday morning and end at midnight on Sunday. As long as you're playing on a ranked server, you'll level up faster. Full details on the Battlefield 3 blog .

The Close Quarters pack is available now for players who have bought Battlefield Premium , it'll be out on June 26 for everyone else.