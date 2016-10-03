Popular

Battlefield 1 single player campaign showcased in 12 minute video



Prologue shows infantry and tank-based combat.

Battlefield 1 releases in a matter of weeks, and publisher Electronic Arts is finally opening the floodgates on the game's single player component. As we learned last week, the campaign will be split into four distinct "war stories", each of which will focus on a different playable character, each with their own skill sets. 

The footage below, courtesy of YouTuber Westie, is from the prologue. "What follows is frontline combat," the text reads, "you are not expected to survive." After the initial character inevitably dies, the footage appears to jump over to the story of Dean Stevenson, who mans a tank through the wasteland.

Battlefield 1 releases October 21.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
