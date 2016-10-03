Battlefield 1 single player campaign showcased in 12 minute video

Battlefield 1 releases in a matter of weeks, and publisher Electronic Arts is finally opening the floodgates on the game's single player component. As we learned last week, the campaign will be split into four distinct "war stories", each of which will focus on a different playable character, each with their own skill sets.

The footage below, courtesy of YouTuber Westie, is from the prologue. "What follows is frontline combat," the text reads, "you are not expected to survive." After the initial character inevitably dies, the footage appears to jump over to the story of Dean Stevenson, who mans a tank through the wasteland.

Battlefield 1 releases October 21.