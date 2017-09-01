Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar release date confirmed

Battlefield 1's second major expansion, In the Name of the Tsar, promises six new maps, the Russian army, and the Women's Battalion of Death. As such it's billed as the "most extensive Battlefield expansion yet", and now has a launch date: September 19.

First teased at E3 earlier this year, we now know that the add-on also brings with it 11 new weapons, a handful of new vehicles, the Hussars and a new 'Supply Drop' mode, among other things detailed here.

"Tsaritsyn takes place during a conflict between the Red Army and White Guard during 1918—1920 called the Battle of Tsaritsyn," so explains this post on the game's site. "The end goal of the conflict was to reclaim lost territory that is currently in control of White Guard."

Here's another look at that E3 trailer:

Due to the ruined state the map, In the Name of the Tsar features far fewer vehicles against its counterparts, and as such calls for stealth and close-quarters combat.

In the Name of the Tsar is due September 19. If you fancy getting in early, though, Premium Pass owners can access the expansion from September 5 onward.