BattleBit Remastered hits 2.0 with universal healing, community servers, and a nerf to the most fearsome gun in the game

Inordinately popular multiplayer FPS BattleBit Remastered has hit 2.0, bringing a spate of updates, tweaks and changes to this year's surprise hit that out-Battlefields Battlefield. There's new content, bigger and reworked maps, and myriad other adjustments that bring us roaring into the era of BattleBit 2.0.

I'll list the full patch notes below, but here are the key takeaways that the devs have highlighted themselves. First up, medics are no longer the long-lived titans of the battlefield they once were. The devs say that it was clear that medics were "the only class capable of enduring more than one fight," while "other classes cannot survive a second fight after being shot." To remedy that, every class is now able to self-heal with bandages, while only medics can heal others.

The District map has also been reworked (and now supports CTF) and the Wine Paradise map has been expanded, which should give you more room to do your lo-fi war crimes to upset the Red Cross with. Plus, the damage range on the Vector now starts at 10 metres instead of 50, which should make it at least slightly less terrifying to face down than it is right now.

(Image credit: SgtOkiDoki)

To round things off, the 2.0 update is chucking in a community server API and doing away with squad auto-lock, as well as tweaking the game's progression curve, classes, and its CTF mode. You can see game's overview of those changes in the picture above.

It all sounds pretty good to my ear, but we'll see how it goes as the community comes to grip with the changes. For now, here are those BattleBit Remastered patch 2.0 notes in full:

General Player UI/UX

Game will no longer auto lock squads when a party member reserves a squad for their party to join, instead, a non party member will be forced change squad (with their role) if the reserved party squad is full while a party member is joining to server.

Improved detection for targeting downed players to bandage/revive.

A bug where player's armors & body does not sync when player is standing still and client loads their object for first time until they move - fixed.

When a player shoots at a mine/C4/claymore, the shooter will take ownership for the explosion, as if they owned the mine/C4/claymore. Previously, ownership remained with the person who deployed the mine, even when someone else shot at it. This led to instances where shooting a friend's claymore/mine would kill them.

Players will no longer be allowed to place mine/claymore under water

Progression/XP Improvements

Progression curve will ease after level 15 to keep consistent time to level up. This is intended to decrease the time commitment and XP required to reach level 200 on average.

Empty transport/boat vehicles will no longer give points when destroyed.

XP Score Event added: Destroying enemy c4/mine/claymore will give a hitmarker and additional XP

Clans

Clan submissions will open with requirements of minimum Prestige 1.

Used clan invites persisting once used from clan invite list has been fixed.

The issue where the 100 clan invite limitation included expired invites has been fixed.

Universal Healing

After a long discussion, it's apparent that the medic is the only class capable of enduring more than one fight. Other classes cannot survive a second fight after being shot. Consequently, making other classes very unpleasant to use, in response, the following change has been implemented:

Bandages now apply self-heal, even when bleeding, gaining +40 HP for each bandage used. This applies to all classes.

You cannot heal other players by bandaging, it remains the same as before, you can only stop bleeding or revive, but it will not heal them, only the Medic can heal OTHER players with their Medkit Gadget.

Class Adjustments

Assault

Access to Ranger Armors.

Access to the Personal Defense Weapon and Designated Marksman Rifle weapon types: Honey Badger - Groza - P90 - AsVal - MK20 - M110 - MK14 - SVD.

Engineer and support

New barbed wires deployable available for use

Engineer

2.5x XP bonus for vehicle destruction

XP with Engineer Bonus:

Transport vehicles: 1000xp

APC: 2,000xp

Tank: 4,000xp

Helicopter: 4,000xp

Boat: 1,000xp

Other Classes

Transport vehicles: 400xp

APC: 800xp

Tank: 1,600xp

Helicopter: 1,600xp

Boat: 400xp

Weapon adjustments

Weapon attachments wouldn't affect player speed - fixed.

Aim punch/flinch will exponentially scale down based on damage received, instead of pistol on leg and sniper on chest having the same effect for example.

Kriss Vector

Damage per bullet adjusted to 22, down from 24.

Damage drop-off now starts at 10 meters, down from 50.

Standard/Quick magazine now holds 36 bullets, down from 40.

ACR

ACR aim down time buffed from 0.25 seconds to 0.21 seconds.

ACR player running speed buffed from 1.01 to 1.05 x.

ACR control increased from 100% to 105%.

ACR damage increased from 25 to 27.

AK5C

AK5C damage increased from 30 to 34.

AK5C vertical recoil increased from 1.4 to 1.6

AK5C horizontal recoil increased from 1.2 to 1.4

AK5C's first shot recoil reduced from 1.5 to 1.0

AK5C's reload speed increased by 12.5%.

SG550

SG550's muzzle flash size reduced from 100% to 85%.

Vehicles

New Sea Vehicle: RCB90 added

Destroying enemy vehicles will give different XP rewards based on type

Improved road kill detection

Littlebird minigun's light vehicle damage increased from 2 to 4

APC receives 2x damage from the rear

Tanks & APCs - Upon firing, resupply cooldown will reset to 60 seconds to avoid player supplying & firing same time.

When players return to base for repair, the driver/pilot will also be healed. Exiting the vehicle is no longer neccesary, which should reduce cases of vehicle hijacking

Helicopter's sensitivity will no longer be affected by FPS (it used to be more sensitive as you had less FPS, less sensitive as you have more FPS)

Stutters while piloting helicopter should be improved (need to be tested)

Helicopter inflicting self-damage when game lags (i.e. opening scoreboard, etc) - fixed.

Player would not able to see blood screen while inside some vehicles - fixed.

Turret/minigun shots does not count as 'bullets fired' in stats - fixed.

Maps

District Rework integration

Wine Paradise - Rework + Expansion to support CONQ 254p gamemode

MultuIslands - CONQ Ultra downscaled twice until there are more options of mobility for players

MultuIslands - 32v32 Rush added. New POI was added East from middle of map to make use of Rush layout.

Wakistan - Objective F was shifted to the East by 222 meters with some additional ways to enter in the middle of map.

TensaTown - RUSH block silo position for Defender team to avoid spawn camping of Attacker team.

Namak - Potential fix of an issue causing an inability to spawn on Objective B

Further GPU optimization on 3D models of map objects

Salhan - removed a OP tank spot at USA side and added some of hesco walls on long line road.

Salhan - Tanks removed until exploit with tanks will be fixed to not let them climb on the cliffs.

Bricks not spawning when walls are destroyed - fixed.

CTF Quality of Life

District and Sandy Sunset now support CTF

Added safe zones for teams.

Moving the flag to the safe zone will no longer teleport it back to the enemy base, but will instead teleport it next to the safe zone border.

When flag carrier gets killed while swimming, players cannot recapture the flag fixed.

Successfully capturing the enemy flag will award more XP.

Killing the enemy flag carrier will award an additional bonus.

Community Server API