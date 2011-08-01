Batman: Arkham City pre-order skins look awesome

Warner Bros. Interactive, you are one sly devil. Pre-order bonuses are usually nothing to make a fuss over, but these retailer exclusive skins for Batman: Arkham City are a cut above. At the moment, they're only confirmed for a UK release, but to miss out on these nostalgic get-ups would be a travesty. Check out which costume is which and where you can get them, then dig up all your old Batman action figures for reference.

This heroic lineup comes courtesy of ArkhamCity.co.uk , which has compiled a list of the pre-order costumes and their respective retailers. From left to right, we've got: Batman Beyond, The Dark Knight Returns, Earth One Batman, 1970's Batman, Batman: The Animated Series, and the default skin. As a child of the '80s, I'm a sucker for the Beyond and Animated Series skins. Oh please, WB, bring these skins to the rest of the world!