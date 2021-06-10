Popular

Baptiste and Sombra's Overwatch 2 looks are slick as hell

By

Overwatch 2's resident hacker and grenade medic are looking good in the sequel.

overwatch 2
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller stopped by Geoff Keighley's opening livestream to reveal two more hero looks coming in Overwatch 2: grenade-lobbing medic Baptiste and cloaked hacker Sombra.

I haven't been the biggest fan of every Overwatch 2 redesign, but I'm digging these two. Check out the full showcase of both in the tweet below.

See more

I have to give special props to Baptiste because he's by far getting the bigger glow-up here. His old blue/orange color scheme might have been complimentary, but it felt a little juvenile next to his support peers (apparently there is such thing as too cartoony in Overwatch). This revised white/silver/blue look is slick, which is also how I'd describe Sombra's refined duds. Her pants and sleeves have a pretty gradient that isn't so one-note with the whole purple/black aesthetic. She also has toe shoes now, which I don't know how to feel about.

Morgan Park

Morgan is an FPS specialist and one of PC Gamer's resident young people. He would love to spend more time playing weird stealth games and immersive sims, but he's still waiting for Warzone shaders to install.
See comments