Baldur's Gate 3 will soon let you ditch your friend's abandoned co-op character

Having your pals along for a co-op run of Baldur's Gate 3 can be a blast. It's hard to tackle an entire 100-hour RPG together the whole time though, and sometimes you're forced to continue the journey alone. At least, sort of alone, since there's currently no way to boot your friend's character concoction from your party once they've joined. Thankfully, that should all be changing soon.

Developer Larian Studios posted a community update on Steam, responding to fan theories around alleged "cut content" and offering an insight into what the future holds for Baldur's Gate 3. There's your bog-standard bug fixes to look forward to, but also improvements based on community feedback. An example of the latter is the future implementation of the "Withers' Wardrobe of Waywards Friends." Bonus points for the fantastic poster included at the bottom of the post, where Withers is sporting an incredible dashing party hat and has a full set of pearly whites. Simultaneously genius and terrifying.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The blog post states "This feature allows you to get rid of co-op party members who join your campaign, so you can continue on without them," and should be launching "very soon". It's certainly a feature to look forward to, one I know has been much-requested among fans. It's nice to have your friends along for the ride, but if they're only sporadically dropping in or out or give up on co-op altogether, it's been a bummer that you can't replace them with a different companion.

It's not the only thing to look forward to, either. Following on from director of publishing Michael Douse's tweet that the ability to change your characters appearance was "being cooked," the blog post confirms that the feature is on the way. When, you ask? Not any time soon by the looks of things. "We're also working on the ability to change your characters' look once you've started a campaign, though we don't have a release date for that yet." Bummer that I'll have to wait a little longer for my most anticipated feature, but I'm happy it's coming at all.