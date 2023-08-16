Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix rolled back due to surprise bug, some saves may be temporarily unavailable

The fourth Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix went live on Steam earlier today, a smaller update than the previous three but one that still promised to fix a number of problems with "crashes, bugs, flow issues, and companions who keep trying to sleep in."

Unfortunately, it apparently caused new crashes, too, so Larian has rolled it back. If you saved your game during the brief period when Hotfix 4 was live, you won't be able to load those save files until the hotfix is re-published, which Larian says it'll do as soon as it fixes the crashes.

(Image credit: Larian Studios (Twitter))

There's no word yet on when the fourth hotfix will be made live again, but we'll let you know when it happens.

Aside from the rollback, the fourth hotfix is also noteworthy because, assuming there are no surprise changes to the roadmap, it will be the last one before the release of the first full patch for Baldur's Gate 3, which will contain more than 1,000 fixes and tweaks. After that will be a second patch that Larian said "will incorporate some of the biggest requests we’ve received from the community since launch."

Two weeks after its release, Baldur's Gate 3 remains an absolute phenom: It remains at the top of Steam's Top Sellers charts and in second place on the Most Played chart, well ahead of perennial second-place holder Dota 2. It would be an impressive accomplishment for any game, but for a complex, niche party-based fantasy RPG from a developer that had to use Kickstarter to fund its previous games, it's nothing short of remarkable.

And don't forget, all of this is before the release of the PlayStation 5 version of the game, which is coming on September 6, and a presumed Xbox release sometime next year.

(Image credit: Swen Vincke (Twitter))

As always, the hotfix patch notes contain numerous spoilers. In the past I've left them out but this time around just about every line (except for the multiplayer section) in the patch notes contains a spoiler tag, so I've left them in—consider yourself warned and proceed with caution.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed players getting stuck mid-Long-Rest due to companions not waking up.

Fixed being able to Long Rest in the Astral Prism, potentially causing the portal to disappear.

Fixed Orin getting pulled from her location in the Temple of Bhaal if the door was opened before killing Gortash in Wyrm's Crossing.

Fixed a script issue preventing some players from loading save games.

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed characters disappearing when disconnecting and reconnecting in split-screen.

Added a warning for hosts in multiplayer when clients join through drop-in during Character Creation. Hosts must now grant approval before new players join.

Fixed the visibility of multiplayer servers on GOG.

COMBAT

Slightly increased Isobel's HP so she doesn't die as easily.

Fixed a bug that would make Gortash join the combat taking place in Wyrm’s Rock Audience Hall while he was in his office upstairs.

Fixed Cruel Sting adding infinite additional Psychic damage to attacks.

FLOW AND SCRIPTING