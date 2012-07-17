The delightful 2D MOBA, Awesomenauts is coming to PC. It's been out on the consoles for a few weeks, but it'll be bringing its cheery Saturday morning cartoon charm to Steam "very soon." beyond the bright art style, Awesomenauts is notable for the way it manages to map Dota-esque concepts like lanes, towers, creeps and jungles one a single plane. The collection of heroes is nowhere near as large as League of Legends or Dota. Instead of hundreds, there are six, but they behave as differently as you might expect a rat man monkey in a jetpack and a brain in a jar to behave.

Check out the official Awesomenauts site for more details, and be sure to catch the new PC trailer and screens below, if just for the Awesomenauts theme tune.