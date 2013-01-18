Australia may finally, legally, get an uncensored version of Left 4 Dead 2

Australia's newly minted R18+ rating for video games is starting to work its magic. In a post on the Steam Forums , Valve's Chet Faliszek has confirmed the company is "exploring options" for resubmitting Left 4 Dead 2 for classification in Australia, where it was released as a censored version in 2009. Of course, enterprising and bloodthirsty Australians simply opted to order a copy from overseas, but technically that's illegal. Now, there's a chance you'll be able to inflict gratuitous harm safe from prosecution.

According to the post on the Steam forums, Faliszek said the company was on the case. "We have been exploring the options here and what we can legally do," he wrote. "We will have more information on this when we understand the issues fully and how we are moving forward, but don't worry, any cost associated with it doesn't worry us, this is something we want to do."

The Australian Classification Board introduced the new R18+ rating on January 1. Since then, Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge for the Wii U has been the first to earn the rating, while Warner Bros has confirmed they will resubmit the previously banned Mortal Kombat for classification.