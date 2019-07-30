Zotac upgrades its Mek Mini gaming PCs with RTX Super graphics cards

(Image credit: Zotac)

Back in March, Zotac announced a compact version of its desktop series, the Mek Mini gaming PC, updated with an Intel Core i7-8700 processor. Now that it's been nearly a month since Nvidia released their 2060 Super and 2070 Super graphics cards, the company is updating its small form factor with both of those GPUs.

Measuring in at a tiny 10.27in x 5.35in x 10.19in, the new Mek Mini's design features the same 360 degrees of aircooled ventilation and will come in two variants, the first with a 2060 Super and bundled with a keyboard and mouse:

9th-gen Intel Core i5

Zotac RTX 2060 Super

16GB 2666MHz DDR4

240GB NVMe M.2 SSD

1TB HDD

Window 10 Home 64-bit

Availability: Starting Today

The second model comes with an upgraded processor and graphics card, and a larger HDD, but sans a keyboard and mouse:

9th-gen Intel Core i7

Zotac RTX 2070 Super

16GB 2666 MHz DDR4

240GB NVMe M.2 SSD

2TB HDD

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Availability: Late August

According to Zotac, the 2060 Super variant is supposed to be available from today, but the system has yet to make an appearance on its store page as of this writing. Additionally, it appears that the original Core i7 version of the Mek Mini has been discontinued as only the Core i5 versions remain.

Pricing was not immediately available via Zotac either, but judging by the cost of its previous Mek Mini's with a Core-i5, I'd expect the pricing for the 2060 Super variant to be somewhere between $1,300 and $1,500, with the 2070 Super variant priced higher than $1,500. We'll have to wait and see , though.

Whatever the case, the new-and-improved Mek Mini is one of the more interesting prebuilt, small form factor gaming PCs out there—but we'll need some hands-on time with it to get a feel for everything it has to offer.