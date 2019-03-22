Zotac built a ‘super compact’ RTX 2070 gaming desktop that fits inside a backpack

We've been recommending Zotac's Mek1 desktop as the best gaming PC for anyone wanting an ultra compact system with little or no compromises, and the new Mek Mini looks like it's ready to take the torch. While not quite as slender, the Mek Mini is still incredibly small. It's also more powerful, combining an Intel Core i7-8700 processor with a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card.

That's a 6-core/12-thread CPU sitting alongside a burly Turing-based GPU. Other foundational specs include 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR4-2666 memory and a 240GB NVMe M.2 solid state drive paired with a 2TB hard drive.

An in ideal world, we'd like to see a bigger primary drive—something in the neighborhood of 512GB—but at least Zotac didn't commit the sin of going with a paltry 128GB SSD, which we've seen on some modern desktops and laptops (boo!).

Zotac is billing the Mek Mini as a VR-ready, 4K gaming PC. Looking at the specs, it should certainly be capable of both, though 4K gaming is not the real target for an RTX 2070. We found that an RTX 2070 offers respectable framerates at that resolution (around 45fps), but it's much better suited for 1440p gameplay.

Killer powers the onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi (otherwise known as Wi-Fi 5 these days) and one of the two GbE LAN ports. Other connectivity options include four USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.0 Type-C ports, and a mic/headphone jack.

The size of the Mek Mini is the real selling point, though. It measures 10.27 (L) x 5.35 (W) x 10.19 (H) inches, so it doesn't take up much space. That's small enough to shove inside a backpack, as Zotac points out. So would a laptop, but if a desktop is more your style, it's an intriguing proposition (for LAN party goers). Just make sure wherever you're going has a monitor.

Cooling is always a concern with compact desktops. We'll reserve judgement until we've hand a chance to spend some hands-on time with a Mek Mini, but according to Zotac, it runs cool and quiet thanks in part to 360 degrees of ventilation.

Zotac will offer the Mek Mini by itself (GM2070C701B) or with a mechanical keyboard and mouse bundle (GM2070C700B). There is no word yet on how much either one will cost or when they will be available to purchase.