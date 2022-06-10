You can now speedrun Genshin Impact's massive wiki

Audio player loading…

Remember Wikipedia Speedruns (opens in new tab)? The game I spent far too many lockdown nights playing while boozed up in a Zoom call with my pals? You're given a random starting page and an end page to eventually reach by hopping between internal links on the site. You can't go backwards, can't Ctrl+F to find what you're looking for. It's far more fun than it has any right to be, and if you're a Genshin Impact (opens in new tab) fan, it's about to get a whole lot better.

There's now a random generator that you can use to pull from Genshin's massive Fandom wiki (thanks, PCGamesN (opens in new tab)). It'll give you a starting page and an end page similar to the original, and you'll need to reach it as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, the actual speedrun portion doesn't take place on a dedicated website like WikiSpeedruns, so you'll need to keep track of the time and clicks yourself.

It's still a lot of fun though, as Genshin streamer Enviosity (opens in new tab) demonstrated. His knowledge of the game is a lot better than mine, and it's pretty impressive seeing how quickly he can leap from Reckless Pallad to Dream Solvent. I gave it a little go myself and was mercifully handed the relatively easy journey of getting from 5-star character Venti to the Staff of Homa, a polearm weapon in the game. It took me five clicks and just under a minute. Not too bad for someone who hasn't booted up the game for a few months now.

If you want to flex your Genshin knowledge yourself, you can get the randomiser over on Github (opens in new tab). What else are you gonna do while you wait for 2.7 to release anyway?