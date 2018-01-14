You can finally play Battlefield 1943 on PC thanks to this mod

Battlefield 1943 was one that got away from PC gamers. The console-exclusive shooter released for Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2009 to strong reviews, and developer DICE was planning a PC port. When that was cancelled in 2011 it seemed like we'd never get a crack at it, but thanks to one modder's hard work you can now give it a shot.

The Battlefield 1943 mod for Battlefield 2 aims to recreate the original as closely as possible, with the same vehicles, weapons and maps. Each side—US or Japan—has only three classes, so you won't have to spend much time mastering their nuances. Its vehicle combat should be a lot of fun, especially if you were a fan of Battlefield 1942, which this game was basically a re-imagining of. Check out some infantry gameplay below.

The early reviews of the mod are positive, and you can download it from its Mod DB page. Remember, you'll need a copy of Battlefield 2 to be able to run it. If you have any trouble getting it to work, check the comments section of the mod page. It looks like a fair few people have been stumped, but the mod's creator timotimotimo (or someone who's already got it working) is responding to most queries.

Here's a few more screenshots to whet your appetite.