You can add 4TB of storage to your PC for just $70

SSDs are at pretty great prices right now, but if you need a massive amount of storage for your PC, an extra mechanical hard drive is usually the best option. If you're running out of space on your desktop, or you need drives for a NAS/server, this is the deal for you.

Right now, you can get HP's enterprise-grade 4TB 7200RPM hard drive for just $69.99. Considering most 4TB hard drives are around $90 on Amazon, this is a good deal. The drive is designed for heavy workloads, so it's great for servers, home security systems, and other devices that constantly read and write data.

You can buy the 4TB HP drive from Newegg. The sale has seven days left, but it could sell out before then.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.