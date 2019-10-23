Xiaomi (yes, the smartphone maker) debuts its first gaming monitor

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

There are no shortage of options if you are in the hunt for the best gaming monitor, and in case you have not heard, a couple of newcomers have joined the fun—Razer and Xiaomi.

We already wrote about Razer's Raptor 27, which is now available after being introduced at CES the beginning of this year. Now we've learned that Xiaomi is expanding its product catalog as well.

Xiaomi is best known for its smartphones, though it does dabble in other hardware categories: smart TVs, fitness bands, battery packs, and even electric scooters. Its new Mi Surface 34, however, is the company's first monitor.

It's a 34-inch display sporting a curved (1500R) panel with a 3440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio). Built for gaming, it has a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support.

Certain details are not yet known, such as the brightness level, contrast ratio, and connectivity options. It's also unclear what company is sourcing the VA panel. A post on Weibo suggests it's Samsung.

The physical design is not too shabby. From the renders we've seen, it has thin bezels on the top and sides, and the base isn't some crazy design.

Preorder pricing on the 34-inch Surface Mi is 1,999 Yuan, which is around $283 in US currency. After it ships, the price will go up to 2,499 Yuan (~$354). It's not clear if Xiaomi intends to offer this display outside of China.

Xiaomi also unveiled a 23.8-inch IPS monitor with a 1920x1080 resolution. Other details are tougher to come by, though it's priced at 699 Yuan (~$98).