XCOM: Enemy Within's interactive trailer teases mechs and EXALT operatives

While multi-format publications froth expectantly at the coming release of a plastic box, we might as well laze back and enjoy a bit of strategy news. XCOM: Enemy Within is either out or incoming, depending on your geographical status, but if you're waiting - or just haven't bought the turn-based expansion - an interactive trailer takes you through some of the new features and mission types.

This isn't that interactive trailer. Instead, it's the trailer for the interactive trailer. What a world we live in.

To playwatch the full thing, head over to the 'Extraction' micro-site , try not to throw up at the line "Start The Experience", and make a series of binary choices to be shown each operative's execution. It's far from a real game of XCOM, because not every choice is between "move slowly, ending on Overwatch", and "die".

Expect an XCOM: Enemy Within review to appear as soon as our shadowy critic has properly pondered his final turn.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
