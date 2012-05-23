XCOM: Enemy Unknown video interview, plus in-game footage

We talk to XCOM: Enemy Unknown associate producer Pete Murray about what it takes to make a modern XCOM game and the importance of providing consequences for player decisions. We also take a look at a few of the game's classes and watch a man with a jetpack rain death down on aliens from on high. Check out the full video below.

[VAMS id="a3iLccV92sbIg"]

Firaxis announced the game's October release date yesterday, along with details of its various pre-order bonuses. Graham was one of the first people to see XCOM: Enemy Unknown back in February. Check out his guide to everything you need to know about the game for more information. If you're having trouble with the video above, you can also watch it on our YouTube channel .