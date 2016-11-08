XCOM 2 adds controller support

It's been a long time coming, but XCOM 2 now has controller support on PC.

Courtesy of the latest patch—Patch 7—the sci-fi-inspired turn-based strategy game now supports both Xbox One and Xbox 360 controllers as standard—while alternate controllers may need "additional user adjustments" in order to function.

"We have been hard at work tailoring the interface specifically for controllers so that it provides a level of comfort and accessibility that our players expect," reads an update post on the game's official site. The following images detail the new controls both within the Avenger and out on the field:

Speaking of the Avenger, the latest update lets controller support combine with the game's versatility towards mods which in turn allows players to take first-person tours of XCOM 2's mobile headquarters. Here's the devs on how this works:

Full details of Patch 7, which includes bug fixes and slight quality of life adjustments, can be found here. More on exploring the Avenger can be read this way.