Xbox Game Pass for PC offer lets you play Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 for AU$1

Starting today, you can get three months worth of Xbox Game Pass for AU$1, so long as you're a newcomer to the subscription service. That's pretty amazing value, especially considering the games joining the roster in the coming weeks: Forza Horizon 5 joins on November 9, and Halo Infinite on December 8.

Three months should give you ample time to complete those games, in addition to sampling the 100-odd other titles. They include Back 4 Blood and Age of Empires IV, so you're getting a bunch of decent and recent games for pretty close to no cost. Or, you could spend the whole three month period playing Microsoft Flight Simulator, or Crusader Kings 3.

As always, there's no lock-in contract with Game Pass for PC: If you want to cancel your subscription after the three month special, you can. If you want to keep going, you'll be paying AU$10.95 a month, or AU$15.95 if you want Game Pass Ultimate—the latter includes cloud streaming.

You can join up here, where you'll need to buy one month for the AU$1. An extra two months will be automatically added to your sub. But remember: you'll need a new Microsoft Account if you've already subbed to Game Pass before.