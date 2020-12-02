Your guide to Torghast, World of Warcraft’s endless dungeon

Looking for a WoW Torghast guide? World of Warcraft’s new Shadowlands expansion includes the game’s first endless dungeon: Torghast, Tower of the Damned. Located in The Maw, Torghast is gradually unlocking over the first few weeks of the expansion, giving players the opportunity to collect Soul Ash, a necessary component to crafting the game’s new Legendary armor items, and complete quests.

Torghast is partially roguelike. While it’s not a truly random combination of items, monsters and corridors—Blizzard has said it’s more a collection of collections, small areas designed to be combined into the overall dungeon experience—it does change every time you walk in.

So, here’s your complete Shadowlands Torghast guide to help you get in, what you’ll get, and what you’ll find inside.

WoW Torghast: How to unlock it

To enter Torghast, you’ll need to do the introductory series of quests that takes you to the Maw zone at level 60. There you’ll slowly befriend Ve’nari, the Broker hiding out in the Maw. Complete her first series of quests and she’ll open the portal to Torghast right in her area of the Maw, where you enter when you jump into the Maw from Oribos.

If you continue to do Ve’nari’s quests, kill rares and complete daily quests in the Maw, you’ll gain friendship with the Broker, who will sell you permanent upgrades that make Torghast easier and more rewarding.

To enter Torghast’s lobby, simply walk in the portal on the opposite side of the chamber from Ve’nari.

How to get to Torghast in WoW

Once you’ve entered the lobby of the dungeon, head forward to the shard set in the floor and head left to the first wing, or right to the second. If you try to walk through the portal, you’ll be presented with the option to queue for the scenario, which can be completed solo or in a party of up to five people.

As you’re queueing, you can choose which level you want to start with. You may start with the first level you haven’t already completed successfully (level 4, if you did Torghast last week) or re-do any difficulty you’ve previously done.

If you queue for a higher difficulty level, you will, at the end of that layer, earn all of the rewards you would have by completing all of the lower levels. You may only earn end rewards (Soul Ash, Memories, etc.) the first time you’re eligible on a given layer.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

What you'll find in the Shadowlands Torghast dungeon

Each wing of Torghast offers a different end boss, and these rotate from week to week. There are six in total, so it takes three weeks to cycle through all of the bosses. This is important, because some bosses specifically drop one Memory of the Runecarver or another that you might need for your best-in-slot Legendary item.

You will always receive Soul Ash for completing a level for the first time each week. Each level has six floors: Five normal floors with mini-bosses and the final boss-only level. Here's what you'll find on each floor:

Quest objectives: Each floor within a level has a bonus event or objective that you can complete for extra WoW Anima powers.

Each floor within a level has a bonus event or objective that you can complete for extra WoW Anima powers. Mobs, Mawrats and rares: A wide variety of trash packs populate these halls, including elites, sometimes rare elites (which drop an Anima Cell to give you additional powers), and Mawrats. These easy to kill non-elites are notable only because many of the Anima Powers interact with them, making them explode when you kill them or buff you or reset cooldowns, for example.

A wide variety of trash packs populate these halls, including elites, sometimes rare elites (which drop an Anima Cell to give you additional powers), and Mawrats. These easy to kill non-elites are notable only because many of the Anima Powers interact with them, making them explode when you kill them or buff you or reset cooldowns, for example. Souls: Freeing souls gives you a stacking buff to your stats, which persists through death. Completing souls’ bindings instead (starting with level 3) gives you a higher buff, but it expires in three minutes, forcing you to find another soul.

Freeing souls gives you a stacking buff to your stats, which persists through death. Completing souls’ bindings instead (starting with level 3) gives you a higher buff, but it expires in three minutes, forcing you to find another soul. Geography: The corridors are semi-randomly generated in each level, so there are lots of twists and turns and dead ends. To make it easier to see where you’ve been, you might consider dropping raid markers, guild banners, or toys (such as the Stackable Stag) that persist so that you can easily see when you’ve cleared an area.

The corridors are semi-randomly generated in each level, so there are lots of twists and turns and dead ends. To make it easier to see where you’ve been, you might consider dropping raid markers, guild banners, or toys (such as the Stackable Stag) that persist so that you can easily see when you’ve cleared an area. Ashen Phylacteries: These destructible Diablo-style urns can contain soul fragments, Anima Cells or other Anima-Power-related items.

These destructible Diablo-style urns can contain soul fragments, Anima Cells or other Anima-Power-related items. Traps: Torghast has a multitude of traps, and they hurt. Any corridor without monsters should be viewed with suspicion. Blades swing from the walls, spikes shoot up from the floor and flames can quickly turn you crispy.

Torghast has a multitude of traps, and they hurt. Any corridor without monsters should be viewed with suspicion. Blades swing from the walls, spikes shoot up from the floor and flames can quickly turn you crispy. Chests: One possible floor event (replacing the chance for quest objectives) is a locked chest, forcing you to manipulate levers or runes to open it for Anima Powers.

One possible floor event (replacing the chance for quest objectives) is a locked chest, forcing you to manipulate levers or runes to open it for Anima Powers. Floor mini-bosses: At the end of each floor is a mini-boss, a mob that has been powered. Killing it gives you an Anima Cell and passage to the next floor.

At the end of each floor is a mini-boss, a mob that has been powered. Killing it gives you an Anima Cell and passage to the next floor. Anima Cells and powers: Swirly smoke orbs hanging in mid-air can be clicked to select Anima Powers, the sometimes steady, sometimes amazing, sometimes downright silly abilities and buffs you can use as long as you remain within that wing of Torghast.

Swirly smoke orbs hanging in mid-air can be clicked to select Anima Powers, the sometimes steady, sometimes amazing, sometimes downright silly abilities and buffs you can use as long as you remain within that wing of Torghast. Brokers (3rd and 6th floors): Brokers offer you purchasable Anima Powers, Anima Cells that you can drop, and other buff items. They also exude an aura that allows you to change talents.

Brokers offer you purchasable Anima Powers, Anima Cells that you can drop, and other buff items. They also exude an aura that allows you to change talents. Bosses: There is one boss per level, always located on the 6th floor. Who it is on each level, in each wing, rotates from week to week.

WoW Shadowlands Torghast rewards and Soul Ash

At the end of each level, after defeating the final boss, you’ll receive Soul Ash (the amount varies depending on the level) and be eligible for a Memory of the Runecarver for your character’s class. You may only earn this loot once per level, per week, and if you skip easier levels, you’ll get all of their loot at the same time when you kill the more-difficult boss.

Storyline quests that you complete in Torghast (typically finding and freeing friendly faction leader NPCs) also offer Soul Ash and sometimes an Anima Cell.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Getting your Soulbind

Your second WoW Covenant Soulbind NPC comes from Torghast. Complete a level with a specific NPC from your faction who needs help—if you complete that quest and wait, he or she will get the yellow quest '!' that allows you to recruit them.

Which floors they spawn on are random, except that they will not be on a floor with a locked chest (both are considered that floor’s event.)

How twisting corridors and dying works

After you’ve completed the eight normal levels of Torghast (once they open), you’ll unlock the Twisting Corridors, the endless levels you can run for cosmetic items including a pet, toy, title and mount. These are more-randomly generated than the normal levels, generating 18 layers each time, that are collected in groups of three.

When it comes to dying, doing so too often in a Torghast run will eventually set the big bad Tarragrue on you that will chase you down and kill you. The death limit varies based on party size (starting with five deaths for one person) and whether you’ve bought the increased-deaths upgrade from Ve’nari.