During the recent Activision-Blizzard investor call, Blizzard CEO Mike Morheime released figures that showed the numbers of subscribers to World of Warcraft had dropped by around 5% - the first such drop recorded. The 5% doesn't seem like a huge deal, but I've certainly noticed that the servers we play on are way quieter, and the PC Gamer UK guild on Steamwheedle Cartel is in a full on recruitment drive right now. So, if you were a WoW player, but aren't any longer, tell us why you've quit? What happened? What changed? And what could the World of Warcraft development team do to win you back?
World of Warcraft's first subscription drop: are you still playing?
